Veolia not planning to improve its bid price for Suez-source

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - French waste and water group Veolia is not planning to change its bid price for domestic rival Suez in announcements it will make this week on its offer, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Amongst these planned announcements, Veolia will include proposals relating to Suez employees, the source said.

