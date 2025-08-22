Is Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Veolia Environnement (VEOEY). VEOEY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.38. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.85. Over the past year, VEOEY's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.72 and as low as 5.78, with a median of 6.99.

Investors should also note that VEOEY holds a PEG ratio of 1.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VEOEY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.96. Within the past year, VEOEY's PEG has been as high as 2.22 and as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.74.

Investors should also recognize that VEOEY has a P/B ratio of 1.57. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. VEOEY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.99. Over the past year, VEOEY's P/B has been as high as 1.61 and as low as 1.19, with a median of 1.50.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Veolia Environnement is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, VEOEY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

