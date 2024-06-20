Is Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Veolia Environnement (VEOEY). VEOEY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.65. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.50. Over the last 12 months, VEOEY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.18 and as low as 5.99, with a median of 7.21.

Investors will also notice that VEOEY has a PEG ratio of 0.60. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. VEOEY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.45. Over the past 52 weeks, VEOEY's PEG has been as high as 0.93 and as low as 0.47, with a median of 0.76.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is VEOEY's P/B ratio of 1.43. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.79. VEOEY's P/B has been as high as 1.60 and as low as 1.22, with a median of 1.45, over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Veolia Environnement's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, VEOEY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

