Is Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Veolia Environnement (VEOEY). VEOEY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.89. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.65. Over the past year, VEOEY's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.72 and as low as 5.78, with a median of 6.93.

Investors should also note that VEOEY holds a PEG ratio of 1.51. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. VEOEY's industry has an average PEG of 2.93 right now. VEOEY's PEG has been as high as 2.22 and as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.73, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that VEOEY has a P/B ratio of 1.5. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. VEOEY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.29. Within the past 52 weeks, VEOEY's P/B has been as high as 1.61 and as low as 1.19, with a median of 1.50.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Veolia Environnement is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, VEOEY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Veolia Environnement SA (VEOEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.