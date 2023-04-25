Veolia Environnement S.A. - ADR (VEOEY) Declares $0.61 Dividend

Veolia Environnement S.A. - ADR said on April 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.61 per share. Previously, the company paid $1.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.74%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veolia Environnement S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VEOEY is 0.24%, an increase of 32.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.37% to 2,406K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.06% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veolia Environnement S.A. - ADR is 18.59. The forecasts range from a low of 12.53 to a high of $25.13. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.06% from its latest reported closing price of 22.41.

The projected annual revenue for Veolia Environnement S.A. - ADR is 40,732MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cullen Capital Management holds 831K shares.

Todd Asset Management holds 496K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEOEY by 17.10% over the last quarter.

NALFX - New Alternatives Fund Shares holds 475K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares, representing an increase of 10.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEOEY by 40.98% over the last quarter.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 263K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Thomas White International holds 143K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing an increase of 11.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEOEY by 40.76% over the last quarter.

