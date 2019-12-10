Veolia Environnement mandate banks for Panda bonds

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Dec 11 (IFR) - French water management company Veolia Environnement, rated AAA/Baa1/BBB (China Chengxin/Moody’s/S&P), has mandated banks for a proposed dual-tranche Panda bond issue under a new quota registered with Chinese regulators this year.

Bank of China is lead underwriter, while BNP Paribas (China) and Standard Chartered Bank (China) are co-lead underwriters, Mizuho Bank (China) and MUFG Bank (China) are syndicate members and international advisers together with Credit Agricole CIB (China).

The company was the first French issuer to tap the Chinese domestic bond market. It sold a debut issue of Rmb1bn (US$147m) three-year bonds at 3.5% via private placement in September 2016 and returned in August 2018 with Rmb1bn one-year notes priced at par to yield 4%.

