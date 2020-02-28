Veolia Environnement FY19 Net Income Group Share Rises; Revenue Up 4.3%

(RTTNews) - Veolia Environnement (VE) reported that its fiscal 2019 net income - group share - rose 41.8% to 625 million euros from 441 million euros in 2018 represented. Current net income - group share - rose 13.1% and 13.5% at constant exchange rates, to 760 million euros compared to 672 million euros for 2018 represented. Current net income - Group share - per share was 1.07 euros compared to 0.65 euros, last year. EBITDA improved to 4.02 billion euros compared to 3.84 billion euros, represented, a growth of 4.7% at current exchange rates and up 4.5% at constant exchange rates.

Fiscal 2019 revenue was 27.2 billion euros compared to 25.9 billion euros in 2018 represented, a growth of 4.8% at current exchange rates.

For 2020, the company projects: EBITDA of approximately 4.1 billion euros; and solid organic growth in revenue.

For 2023, the company projects: EBITDA between 4.7 billion euros and 4.9 billion euros; and continued solid growth in revenue.

Veolia's Board will propose to shareholders the payment of a dividend of 1.00 euros per share with respect to the 2019 fiscal year, payable in cash.

