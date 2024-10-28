Veolia Environment initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital

RBC Capital initiated coverage of Veolia Environment (VEOEY) with an Outperform rating and EUR 37 price target The firm says the “new” Veolia is in “robust health” following its successful Suez merger, with a declining leverage profile and double-digit earnings growth.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VEOEY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.