Veolia: Drop Enables Elimination Of Several Targeted PFAS With Efficiency Rate Of Up To 99.9999%

June 25, 2025 — 06:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Veolia (VIE) said it is now able to offer a wide range of tailor-made treatments in Europe in the fight against per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances as the company's patented Drop technology enables the removal of these persistent pollutants with an efficiency rate of up to 99.9999% on several targeted PFAS. Veolia is deploying the patent across its 20 incineration lines dedicated to hazardous waste in France, Germany, Spain, Poland, United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Hungary.

The Drop technology accelerates the degradation of PFAS with the aim of mineralizing them, and eliminates the acidic gases formed during the process to transform everything into simple, non-toxic mineral substances.

