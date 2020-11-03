Veolia convinced can win over Suez board on full takeover bid

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - French water and waste management group Veolia VIE.PA said it will make a full 18 euro ($21) per share takeover bid for rival Suez SEVI.PA as soon as Suez board agrees it.

"We are convinced that we will manage to persuade the board of directors of Suez, either in its current form or, failing that, after a general meeting, of the relevance of our proposal," Veolia said in a statement.

In early October, Veolia VIE.PA succeeded with plans to buy a 29.9% stake in Suez from French utility Engie ENGIE.PA, paving the way for a full takeover offer.

Veolia has said the deal will create a "world super champion" in waste and water management, better equipped to take on rivals emerging from China, while the takeover would also lead to cost savings of 500 million euros from the first year.

Suez has repeatedly said that Veolia's approach is hostile and has vowed to fight it. Suez has also said it could lead to job losses.

Suez has already put up hurdles to fend off Veolia, including the creation a Dutch-based foundation to house its French water business. Veolia on Tuesday said the Suez board must "deactivate" this structure.

= 0.8573 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Louise Heavens and Jane Merriman)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.