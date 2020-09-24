Veolia CEO does not rule out increasing bid price for Suez

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Veolia VIE.PA CEO Antoine Frerot said on Thursday he did not rule out increasing the price offered for rival Suez's SEVI.PA shares.

"Increasing the bid price is part of the possibilities," Frerot said on BFM Business radio, adding he would meet with Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, board chairman of lead Suez shareholder Engie ENGIE.PA, on Thursday.

He also said Suez's move to lodge its French water assets in a Dutch foundation in order to defend against Veolia's bid was crimping Suez shareholders' rights.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter)

