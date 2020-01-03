US Markets

Veolia buys some U.S. waste treatment assets from Alcoa

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WADE PAYNE

PARIS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - French utility Veolia VIE.PA said it had agreed to buy Alcoa USA Corporation's AA.N hazardous waste treatment business located in Arkansas, in a $250 million deal.

Veolia said the facility currently employs 73 people, and added that the site traditionally treated some of the hazardous waste byproducts of the aluminum production process.

Veolia has recently been focusing more on areas such as treating toxic waste and recycling plastics, where it has enjoyed relatively strong growth.

