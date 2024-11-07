Veolia awarded contract for City of Toronto’s anaerobic digestion facility

Veolia has been awarded a contract to assume operations and maintenance of the City of Toronto’s Dufferin organics processing facility. Since 2014, Veolia has also operated and maintained Toronto’s other anaerobic digestion facility at Disco Road, and now will have responsibility for operating and maintaining Dufferin as well. These facilities use pre-processing and anaerobic digestion technology to break down organic material such as residential source-separated food waste. The waste is used to produce digester solids which are used to create high quality compost and biogas. The city then turns the compost and biogas into renewable natural gas to help fuel its fleet and heat its buildings, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 22,000 tonnes per year. While the Disco Road facility has a capacity to manage up to 75,000 tonnes of organic waste per year, the Dufferin facility is designed to convert as much as 55,000 tonnes of organic waste into energy annually – waste that would otherwise pose a risk of increasing greenhouse gas emissions if left in a landfill.

