VIE

Veolia aims to buy Suez stake as prelude to planned takeover

Contributors
Maya Nikolaeva Reuters
Bertrand Boucey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

French water and waste firm Veolia is offering to buy a 29.9% stake in its smaller peer Suez from French gas and power utility Engie for 2.9 billion euros, saying it aims to create a "world champion of ecological transformation".

Updates with Suez comment

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - French water and waste firm Veolia is offering to buy a 29.9% stake in its smaller peer Suez from French gas and power utility Engie for 2.9 billion euros, saying it aims to create a "world champion of ecological transformation".

If the offer is accepted by Engie, Veolia will formally bid for the rest of Suez, Veolia Chief Executive Officer Antoine Frérot told journalists on Sunday. He added that Suez's enterprise value, which includes debt, was around 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion).

Veolia said its offer for Engie's stake was in cash, at 15.50 euros per share, representing a 50% premium to the Suez share price as of July 30, when Engie said it was reviewing options for the holding.

Engie said it would study the proposal in the coming weeks.

"Engie will favour the most attractive solution for its shareholders ... and after taking into consideration the quality of the industrial project," it said.

Suez said in a statement that Veolia's approach was unsolicited and was not the subject of any discussion with the company, adding that its board would meet as soon as possible to study the operation.

Veolia and Suez are the two biggest water concession operators in France. Veolia said that it had already worked on some antitrust issues and, as part of that, had identified an acquirer for Suez' French water activities, Meridiam.

Veolia estimated potential operating and purchasing cost savings at 500 million euros as a result of a takeover. It said a deal, which would come in the middle of the coronavirus crisis, would have no negative impact on employment in France.

($1 = 0.8401 euros)

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Bertrand Boucey; Editing by Pravin Char and Paul Simao)

((maya.nikolaeva@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 39;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIE

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More