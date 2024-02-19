News & Insights

Markets

Veolia Acquires State-of-the-art Power Plant In Hungary From Uniper

February 19, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Veolia (VE), on Monday, via its Hungarian subsidiary, signed an agreement with Uniper for the acquisition of a power plant with an installed capacity of around 430 megawatts.

With this operation, Veolia stated that it continues to strengthen its position "as European leader in this promising and strategic market," and to expand its portfolio, which now represents a volume of 2.4 gigawatts of managed flexible electrical energy, equivalent to the energy needs of 2,6 million inhabitants.

"This agreement is right in line with our ambitions to develop flexibility capacities, an essential complement to the stability of the European power grid," said Estelle Brachlianoff, Veolia's Chief Executive Officer. "As a long-standing player in the Hungarian energy market, we are delighted to be able to widen our footprint in order to further contribute to reinforcing the resilience of the local power system."

Completion of the transaction remains subject to obtaining the necessary authorizations and complying with applicable regulations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.