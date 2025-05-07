Markets

Veolia To Achieve Full Ownership Of Water Technologies And Solutions Subsidiary

May 07, 2025 — 03:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Veolia has signed an agreement with CDPQ for the acquisition of its 30% stake in Veolia's subsidiary Water Technologies and Solutions, allowing Veolia to achieve full ownership of WTS. The purchase price for the acquisition will be $1.75 billion. The Group said, following the acquisition, it will be able to unlock additional 90 million euros of run-rate cost synergies by 2027.

Veolia confirmed all 2025 guidance and GreenUp targets previously communicated both at Group level and at Water Technologies level, and now aims to achieve an EBITDA CAGR of at least 10% over the 2023-2027 period for its Water Technologies division.

