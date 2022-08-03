Veolia: H1 Current Profit In Line With Annual Objective

(RTTNews) - Veolia (VE) reported first-half current net income attributable to owners of the company of 528 million euros compared to 516 million euros, prior year. Current net income per share was 0.74 euros compared to 0.87 euros, and 0.67 euros, excluding dividends received from Suez, last year.

Net income attributable to owners of the company was 236 million euros for the half year ended June 30, 2022, compared to 301 million euros, last year. Net income per share was 0.33 euros compared to 0.51 euros, and 0.30 euros excluding dividends received from Suez, prior year.

Revenue increased to 20.20 billion euros from 13.65 billion euros, previous year. Organic growth was 14.4%, for the period. Compared to 30 June 2021 combined, revenue growth at constant scope and exchange rates was 12.9%. Compared to 30 June 2021 combined, underlying organic revenue growth was 6.7%, for the period.

Looking forward, Veolia confirmed its guidance for 2022. The company also confirmed 2024 EPS accretion of 40%.

