VEOEY vs. WM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Waste Removal Services stocks are likely familiar with Veolia Environnement SA (VEOEY) and Waste Management (WM). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Veolia Environnement SA and Waste Management are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that VEOEY has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

VEOEY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.26, while WM has a forward P/E of 27.14. We also note that VEOEY has a PEG ratio of 1.43. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. WM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.31.

Another notable valuation metric for VEOEY is its P/B ratio of 1.99. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, WM has a P/B of 8.87.

These metrics, and several others, help VEOEY earn a Value grade of A, while WM has been given a Value grade of C.

VEOEY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than WM, so it seems like value investors will conclude that VEOEY is the superior option right now.

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Veolia Environnement SA (VEOEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.