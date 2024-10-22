Venus Metals Sets Date for Annual General Meeting

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (AU:VMC) has released an update.

Venus Metals Corporation Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on November 28, 2024, in Perth, where key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Barry Fehlberg will be discussed. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or via proxy to influence the company’s strategic decisions. This meeting is crucial for investors looking to stay informed about the company’s governance and future direction.

For further insights into AU:VMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.