Venus Metals Expands With New Copper Hills Tenement

May 26, 2024 — 08:57 pm EDT

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (AU:VMC) has released an update.

Venus Metals Corporation Limited has announced the acquisition of the Copper Hills tenement in the resource-rich Paterson Orogen area of Western Australia, known for its significant copper and gold deposits. Geophysical surveys and historical data point to numerous potential prospect areas with high copper and silver grades, although some parts of the tenement remain underexplored. The area, hosting ‘world-class’ mineral deposits, presents promising exploration opportunities with newly identified magnetic targets suggestive of mineralization.

