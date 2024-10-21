Venus Metals Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (AU:VMC) has released an update.

Venus Metals Corporation Limited announced a change in Director Matthew Hogan’s interests, with the acquisition of 776,980 ordinary shares valued at $40,249. This on-market trade increases Hogan’s total holding to over 4 million ordinary shares and various options and performance rights, reflecting a significant investment in the company. Investors might find this development noteworthy, as it could indicate confidence in the company’s future performance.

