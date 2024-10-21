News & Insights

Stocks

Venus Metals Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

October 21, 2024 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (AU:VMC) has released an update.

Venus Metals Corporation Limited announced a change in Director Matthew Hogan’s interests, with the acquisition of 776,980 ordinary shares valued at $40,249. This on-market trade increases Hogan’s total holding to over 4 million ordinary shares and various options and performance rights, reflecting a significant investment in the company. Investors might find this development noteworthy, as it could indicate confidence in the company’s future performance.

For further insights into AU:VMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.