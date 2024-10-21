Venus Metals Director Increases Shareholding

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (AU:VMC) has released an update.

Venus Metals Corporation Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Matthew Hogan acquiring 23,020 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. The transaction, valued at $1,151, increases the director’s holdings, signaling potential confidence in the company’s future performance. Investors may find this insider activity noteworthy as it could reflect underlying business prospects.

