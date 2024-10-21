News & Insights

Venus Metals Director Increases Shareholding

October 21, 2024 — 12:17 am EDT

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (AU:VMC) has released an update.

Venus Metals Corporation Limited announced a change in the director’s interest as Matthew Hogan acquired 114,392 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This acquisition brings Hogan’s total holdings to 3,730,056 ordinary shares, along with various options and performance rights. The transaction, valued at $6,520, reflects the director’s continued confidence in the company’s potential growth.

