Venus Metals Director Increases Shareholding

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (AU:VMC) has released an update.

Venus Metals Corporation Limited announced a change in the director’s interest as Matthew Hogan acquired 114,392 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This acquisition brings Hogan’s total holdings to 3,730,056 ordinary shares, along with various options and performance rights. The transaction, valued at $6,520, reflects the director’s continued confidence in the company’s potential growth.

For further insights into AU:VMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.