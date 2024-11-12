News & Insights

Venus Medtech Strengthens Board with New Appointment

November 12, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Venus Medtech (Hangzhou), Inc. Class H (HK:2500) has released an update.

Venus Medtech has appointed Mr. John Junhua Gu as an independent non-executive director to enhance its board’s expertise, following the passing of former director Mr. Wan Yee Joseph Lau. With over 20 years of experience in M&A and tax advisory, Mr. Gu’s appointment aligns with compliance requirements for board composition. This strategic move aims to strengthen Venus Medtech’s corporate governance and operational guidance.

