Venus Medtech Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Venus Medtech has appointed Mr. John Junhua Gu as an independent non-executive director to enhance its board’s expertise, following the passing of former director Mr. Wan Yee Joseph Lau. With over 20 years of experience in M&A and tax advisory, Mr. Gu’s appointment aligns with compliance requirements for board composition. This strategic move aims to strengthen Venus Medtech’s corporate governance and operational guidance.

