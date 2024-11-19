News & Insights

Venus Medtech to Hold Key Meeting on Amendments

November 19, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Venus Medtech (Hangzhou), Inc. Class H (HK:2500) has released an update.

Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc. is set to hold its 2024 Second Class Meeting for holders of unlisted foreign shares on December 5, 2024, in Hangzhou, China. The meeting aims to discuss and approve proposed amendments to the company’s articles of association and Rule 2.07A. Shareholders are encouraged to attend and vote on these significant resolutions.

