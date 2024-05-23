News & Insights

Venus Medtech Advances Despite Challenges

May 23, 2024 — 11:08 am EDT

Venus Medtech (Hangzhou), Inc. Class H (HK:2500) has released an update.

Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc., a company specializing in medical devices, continues to operate normally despite unauthorized transactions that have not significantly impacted its business. They have made progress in meeting the resumption guidance set by the Stock Exchange, including a special audit, a forensic investigation, and internal reviews to ensure adequate controls are in place. The company is also addressing unauthorized loans, with most being repaid and legal actions planned if the outstanding amounts are not settled by the set deadline.

