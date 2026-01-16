BioTech
Venus Concept Spikes 405%; Madryn Asset Management Reveals 91% Stake

January 16, 2026 — 09:40 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (VERO), medical aesthetics company, are up 300% in pre-market trading Friday, following an amended 13D/A filing dated January 15, 2026.

According to the filing, Madryn Asset Management, with 18,763,125 shares, holds a 91% stake in Venus Concept.

The filing also reveals that on January 13, 2026, Madryn discussed with the company's board of directors "its desire for the Company to reduce operational costs, including the potential delisting and deregistration of the company's Common Stock".

Venus Concept is a global medical aesthetics technology company specializing in energy-based devices (EBDs) and robotic hair-restoration systems. Its portfolio spans body contouring, skin tightening, facial rejuvenation, resurfacing, and hair-removal technologies, with products marketed in more than 60 countries.

VERO has traded between $1.39 and $14.5 in the past year. The stock is currently trading in the pre-market at $7.25, up 405%.

