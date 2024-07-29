News & Insights

Markets
VERO

Venus Concept Says Venus Bliss MAX System Gets Medical Device License From Health Canada

July 29, 2024 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Medical aesthetic technology firm Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) announced Monday that it has received a medical device license issued by Health Canada to market the Venus Bliss MAX system in Canada.

The Venus Bliss MAX was first available in the U.S. in early 2022 and subsequently offered in approved jurisdictions around the world.

The Venus Bliss MAX is a 3-in-1 body shaping solution featuring three of Venus Concept's market leading technologies in one complete platform.

The platform includes diode laser for Fat Reduction treatments, Venus' proprietary (MP)2 applicator that combines Multi-Polar Radio Frequency with Pulsed Electro Magnetic Fields and advanced VariPulse technology for Cellulite Reduction and Skin treatments, and the FlexMax EMS applicators for Muscle Toning and Conditioning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VERO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.