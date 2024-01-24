News & Insights

Markets
VERO

Venus Concept Reviews Strategic Alternatives

January 24, 2024 — 08:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Venus Concept Inc. (VERO), a medical technology company, Wednesday announced a review of strategic alternatives.

The alternatives include potential financing, mergers, reverse mergers, other business combinations, sales of assets, licensing, or other transactions.

Additionally, the company retained Canaccord Genuity LLC as its financial advisor to help evaluate the potential strategic alternatives.

On Tuesday, Venus Concept shares closed at $1.2, down 8.39% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VERO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.