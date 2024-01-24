Venus Concept Reviews Strategic Alternatives

(RTTNews) - Venus Concept Inc. (VERO), a medical technology company, Wednesday announced a review of strategic alternatives.

The alternatives include potential financing, mergers, reverse mergers, other business combinations, sales of assets, licensing, or other transactions.

Additionally, the company retained Canaccord Genuity LLC as its financial advisor to help evaluate the potential strategic alternatives.

On Tuesday, Venus Concept shares closed at $1.2, down 8.39% on the Nasdaq.

