Venus Concept Receives TGA Clearance In Australia To Market Venus Versa Pro System

April 03, 2024 — 08:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) announced on Wednesday that it has received clearance from the Therapeutic Goods Administration or TGA in Australia to market the Venus Versa Pro system.

The Venus Versa Pro provides a comprehensive skin rejuvenation experience through a range of treatments.

It merges the applicator of the Venus Viva MD with the Venus Versa system, both of which are approved and registered in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods.

