Venus Concept Inc. to Release Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on March 31, 2025

Venus Concept Inc. will release its Q4 and fiscal year 2024 financial results on March 31, 2025.

Venus Concept Inc., a leader in medical aesthetic technology based in Toronto, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results on March 31, 2025, before the market opens. The company's management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss these results, which will include a question and answer session. Interested participants can join the call by dialing a provided phone number or by accessing a live webcast on the company's investor relations website. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the event. Venus Concept offers a wide range of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies across over 60 countries and has received support from notable investors in the healthcare industry.

Potential Positives

Announcement of fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results scheduled for March 31, 2025, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

Management will host a conference call for discussing results, providing an opportunity for direct engagement with stakeholders.

Access to a live webcast of the call enhances investor communication and broader audience reach.

Venus Concept's broad product portfolio and global reach in the medical aesthetic technology sector underscores its competitive position in the market.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains no financial performance highlights or positive developments, which may indicate poor results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024.

The lack of detailed financial data or forecasts raises concerns regarding transparency and may lead to uncertainty among investors.

Failure to present notable advancements or product innovations could suggest stagnation in the company's growth and competitive position in the medical aesthetic market.

FAQ

When will Venus Concept release its Q4 and fiscal year 2024 financial results?

Venus Concept will release its financial results on March 31, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is the conference call for discussing the financial results?

The conference call will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 31, 2025.

How can I join the conference call?

To join the conference call, dial 877-407-2991 for US callers or 201-389-0925 for international callers, and use access code 13751985.

Will there be a webcast of the conference call?

Yes, a live webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.venusconcept.com.

How can I access the replay of the conference call?

A replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 877-660-6853 (201-612-7415 for international callers) using access code 13751985.

$VERO Insider Trading Activity

$VERO insiders have traded $VERO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VERO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL WILLINGHAM MASTERS has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 306,135 shares for an estimated $179,640 .

. ANTHONY NATALE sold 42,768 shares for an estimated $13,193

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VERO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $VERO stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TORONTO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced today that fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results will be released before the market opens on Monday, March 31, 2025.





Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 31, 2025 to discuss the results of the quarter and the year with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-2991 (201-389-0925 for international callers) and provide access code 13751985. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.venusconcept.com.





For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at: 877-660-6853 (201-612-7415 for international callers); access code 13751985. The webcast will be archived at ir.venusconcept.com.







About Venus Concept







Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reaches over 60 countries and 12 direct markets. Venus Concept's product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Versa PRO, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Viva, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus Bliss MAX, Venus Epileve, Venus Viva MD and AI.ME. Venus Concept's hair restoration systems include NeoGraft® and the ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration system. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, Aperture Venture Partners, and Masters Special Situations.











