Venus Concept Inc. to Release Q2 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on August 14, 2025, with Conference Call Details

Venus Concept will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 14, with a conference call scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET.

Venus Concept Inc., a leader in global medical aesthetic technology, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 on August 14, 2025, after market close. Management will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that date to discuss the results and answer questions, with participation details provided for callers and a live webcast available on the company's investor relations website. A replay of the call will be accessible for two weeks following the event. Venus Concept offers a wide range of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic and hair restoration technologies across over 60 countries and has received backing from notable healthcare growth equity investors.

Potential Positives

Venus Concept is set to release its financial results for Q2 fiscal 2025, showcasing transparency and accountability to stakeholders.

The company's conference call will provide a platform for management to discuss performance and engage with investors, potentially boosting investor confidence.

The announcement highlights Venus Concept's extensive global reach with products available in over 60 countries, indicating a strong market presence.

Backing from prominent healthcare industry growth equity investors underscores the company's credibility and financial stability in the medical aesthetic technology sector.

Potential Negatives

Specific financial results and performance metrics are not provided in the press release, which may raise concerns about the company's transparency and fiscal health.

Announcement of the earnings release date could imply potentially disappointing results, especially if the company feels the need to schedule a conference call with analysts to manage expectations.

Highlighting backing from various equity investors could indicate reliance on external funding, which might raise questions about the company's financial independence and sustainability.

FAQ

When will Venus Concept release its Q2 fiscal 2025 financial results?

Venus Concept will release its Q2 fiscal 2025 financial results on August 14, 2025, after market closes.

How can I join the Venus Concept conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing 877-407-2991 and using access code 13754867.

Will there be a live webcast for the financial results call?

Yes, a live webcast will be available on the investor relations section of Venus Concept's website.

What time is the conference call scheduled for?

The conference call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 14, 2025.

How long will the call replay be available?

The replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the event.

TORONTO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced today that second quarter of fiscal year 2025 financial results will be released after the market closes on Thursday, August 14, 2025.





Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 14, 2025 to discuss the results of the quarter and host a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-2991 (201-389-0925 for international callers) and provide access code 13754867. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.venusconcept.com.





For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at: 877-660-6853 (201-612-7415 for international callers); access code 13754867. The webcast will be archived at ir.venusconcept.com.







About Venus Concept







Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reaches over 60 countries and 9 direct markets. Venus Concept's product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Versa PRO, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Viva, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus Bliss MAX, Venus Epileve, Venus Viva MD and AI.ME. Venus Concept's hair restoration systems include NeoGraft® and the ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration system. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, Aperture Venture Partners, Masters Special Situations, and Madryn Asset Management, L.P.



