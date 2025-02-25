Venus Concept COO Hemanth Varghese, EVP Bill McGrail To Leave; Names Kirk Gunhus CRO

(RTTNews) - Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Tuesday announced the departure of Hemanth Varghese as President and COO, effective March 28, 2025. Bill McGrail, EVP, Technical Operations & Compliance will also retire on the same date.

The medical aesthetic technology company said Kirk Gunhus has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer or CRO, with global responsibility for Venus' sales efforts. Ross Portaro will be the EVP, Commercial Strategy and Head of Venus Hair.

Further, Venus Concept named Melissa Kang as Chief Product Officer. She had served as EVP, Global Marketing & Product Management earlier and will guide future product vision and roadmap.

Michael Mandarello, the Company's Chief Legal Officer, will take on an expanded role as Head of Strategy & Operations.

