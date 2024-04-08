Venus Concept Announces Approval For Venus Bliss MAX In Israel - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) has received approval for the Venus Bliss MAX from the State of Israel Ministry of Health. The Venus Bliss MAX was first launched commercially in the United States in first quarter of 2022.

Hemanth Varghese, President and Chief Operating Officer of Venus Concept, said: "Israel is an important market, with significant history in the aesthetic industry, in which we not only continue to grow our direct sales presence but also invest in new innovative products through our local research & development team."

