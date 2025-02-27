News & Insights

Markets
VERO

Venus Concept Announces 1-for-11 Reverse Stock Split

February 27, 2025 — 10:47 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Thursday announced a 1-for-11 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective at 5:00 p.m. EST on March 3. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market starting March 4.

The reverse stock split aims to raise the stock's price to meet Nasdaq's listing requirements. Shareholders approved the split in February, allowing a ratio between 1-for-5 and 1-for-16, with the board setting the final terms.

The stock will continue trading under the symbol 'VERO,' and no fractional shares will be issued, with any fractions rounded up to the nearest whole share.

VERO is currently trading at $0.3316 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VERO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.