Venu Holding announces partnership with Troy Aikman, Eight light lager

Venu Holding (VENU) announced its partnership with former Dallas Cowboy and founder of Eight light lager, Troy Aikman. The partnership places Eight as the official “powered by” partner of all Texas and Oklahoma Outdoor Sunset Amphitheaters, owned by Venu. As part of this new partnership Troy Aikman will become the namesake of the exclusive, custom-built “Aikman Club” to be located inside each currently planned amphitheater in Texas and Oklahoma.

