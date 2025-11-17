Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) Price Target Increased by 12.94% to 13.99

The average one-year price target for Ventyx Biosciences (NasdaqGS:VTYX) has been revised to $13.99 / share. This is an increase of 12.94% from the prior estimate of $12.39 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.23% from the latest reported closing price of $9.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ventyx Biosciences. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 19.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTYX is 0.04%, an increase of 10.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.25% to 45,447K shares. The put/call ratio of VTYX is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 3,924K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,536K shares , representing a decrease of 15.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTYX by 19.81% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,210K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,895K shares , representing a decrease of 83.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTYX by 32.55% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 3,100K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,316K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,397K shares , representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTYX by 38.10% over the last quarter.

Vestal Point Capital holds 2,050K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTYX by 27.76% over the last quarter.

