Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) Price Target Increased by 10.39% to 12.39

The average one-year price target for Ventyx Biosciences (NasdaqGS:VTYX) has been revised to $12.39 / share. This is an increase of 10.39% from the prior estimate of $11.22 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.83% from the latest reported closing price of $7.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ventyx Biosciences. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 19.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTYX is 0.06%, an increase of 150.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.37% to 46,111K shares. The put/call ratio of VTYX is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 5,895K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,235K shares , representing an increase of 28.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTYX by 122.76% over the last quarter.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 4,536K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Tang Capital Management holds 3,100K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,397K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Vestal Point Capital holds 2,000K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

