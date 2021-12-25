Stocks
Ventyx Biosciences Inc Shares Close the Day 13.2% Higher - Daily Wrap

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) shares closed today 13.2% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 19.0% year-to-date, down 19.0% over the past 12 months, and down 19.0% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.6%.

Trading Activity

  • Shares traded as high as $17.10 and as low as $13.95 this week.
  • Shares closed 34.5% below its 52-week high and 22.0% above its 52-week low.
  • Trading volume this week was 38.1% lower than the 10-day average and 6.1% higher than the 30-day average.
  • Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.

Technical Indicators

  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.
  • MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
  • The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

  • The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
  • The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis


