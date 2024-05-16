Ventyx Biosciences Appoints Moore As COO

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX), announced the appointment of Matthew Moore as chief operating officer.

Moore has multiple decades of expertise in the biopharma industry. He will be looking after corporate operations, business development and strategy.

Moore previously had held the position of chief business officer at Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

