Ventyx Biosciences Appoints Moore As COO

May 16, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX), announced the appointment of Matthew Moore as chief operating officer.

Moore has multiple decades of expertise in the biopharma industry. He will be looking after corporate operations, business development and strategy.

Moore previously had held the position of chief business officer at Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

