Venture Minerals Hits High-Grade REE at Jupiter

Venture Minerals Limited has announced promising assay results from its Jupiter Rare Earths Project, revealing record high-grade intersections of rare earth elements (REEs). The drill results have shown consistent high-grade zones with the highest intersection being 80 meters at 1,839 ppm TREO, validating the extensive 40 km2 target area. The company’s managing director underscored the strategic significance of the project and its potential to position the company as a leading rare earths player in Australia.

