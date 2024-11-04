News & Insights

Venture Life Group Sees Change in Voting Rights

November 04, 2024 — 10:47 am EST

Venture Life (GB:VLG) has released an update.

Venture Life Group PLC has announced a change in voting rights, with MI Chelverton UK Equity Growth Fund reducing its stake from 5.84% to 4.84%, affecting over 6.15 million voting rights. This adjustment highlights shifts in investor positions within the company, offering insights into market dynamics for shareholders and potential investors.

