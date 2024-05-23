Venture Life Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

Venture Life (GB:VLG) has released an update.

Venture Life Group PLC has issued 149,516 new ordinary shares following the exercise of share options, with trading on AIM expected to commence on 29 May 2024. This issuance will bring the total number of ordinary shares in the company to 126,647,713, each with corresponding voting rights. Venture Life, a leader in the self-care market, has a diverse product portfolio sold in over 90 countries and also provides development and manufacturing services in the medical and cosmetic sectors.

