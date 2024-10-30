News & Insights

Stocks

Venture Life Chairman Increases Shareholding Stake

October 30, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

Venture Life (GB:VLG) has released an update.

Venture Life Group’s Non-Executive Chairman, Paul McGreevy, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 116,519 ordinary shares at 42.9 pence each. This acquisition brings his total holdings to 806,385 shares, representing 0.63% of the company’s share capital. Venture Life is known for its diverse self-care product portfolio, with a presence in over 90 countries.

