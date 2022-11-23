Venture Investor Tamer Hassanein Sells Most of Quanergy Systems (QNGY) Position

Fintel reports that venture investor Tamer Hassanein has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 319,645 shares of Quanergy Systems Inc (QNGY). This represents 2.0% of the company.

In their his filing dated February 18, 2022 jhe reported 6,355,060 shares and 7.43% of the company, a decrease in shares of 94.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.43% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. holds 855,245 shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186,200 shares, representing an increase of 78.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNGY by 183.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 533,622 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188,325 shares, representing an increase of 64.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNGY by 47.92% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 219,740 shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 213,417 shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNGY by 51.26% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 160,000 shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Group One Trading, L.p. holds 75,301 shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,525 shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNGY by 33.10% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanergy Systems Inc. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Quanergy Systems Inc is 0.0074%, an increase of 85.9035%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.83% to 4,003,382 shares.

Fintel's Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling - and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe. Click to see the Fintel Fund Sentiment Score for QNGY / Quanergy Systems Inc.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.