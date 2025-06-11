Venture Global Withdraws From Delta LNG, Prioritizes Plaquemines

Venture Global, Inc. VG recently stated that it shall discontinue the construction of the Delta LNG export facility in Louisiana. The company submitted a request to the U.S. regulatory authorities to withdraw its application to construct the LNG export facility with a nameplate capacity of up to 24.4 million metric tons per annum.

Plaquemines Expansion Becomes New Focus

Per a filing made to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”), VG stated that continuing the Delta LNG export facility would not be an optimal use of the company’s time and resources. The company also mentioned in the filing that instead of the Delta LNG project, it intends to focus on the proposed Plaquemines Expansion Project. According to Venture Global, it could develop the Plaquemines Expansion Project faster than Delta LNG.

The company stated that the Plaquemines Expansion Project will have a capacity of approximately 18 million metric tons per annum. Venture Global also noted that the Plaquemines Expansion Project is expected to deliver nearly the same LNG output as the proposed Delta LNG Project upon completion, under a shorter timeframe. The project has already been accepted into the FERC’s pre-filing review process, one of the preliminary steps involved in gaining the required regulatory approvals for the project.

VG’s Modular Advantage

VG is the second-largest liquefied natural gas exporter in the United States. In May 2025, the company received regulatory approval for the construction of the CP2 LNG plant in Louisiana. The construction of Venture Global’s LNG facilities is quicker compared to other companies, primarily because it manufactures modular components off-site (outside the United States). The modules are later shipped on-site, where they are put together to complete the construction process. The company has decided to retain the land initially dedicated to the proposed Delta LNG project in case market conditions become favorable enough to resume the project.

VG's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

VG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Flotek Industries Inc. FTK, Energy Transfer ET and RPC, Inc. RES.

Flotek Industries specializes in green chemistry, which provides innovative solutions aimed at reducing the environmental impact of the energy industry. Flotek develops specialty chemicals tailored for both domestic and international energy producers, as well as oilfield service companies. These chemicals not only help reduce the environmental impact of hydrocarbon production but also lower operational costs.

Energy Transfer is a midstream player that owns and operates one of the most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States. Boasting a pipeline network extending more than 130,000 miles, its network spans over 44 states. With a presence in all the major U.S. production basins, ET’s outlook seems positive.

RPC generates strong and stable revenues through a diverse range of oilfield services, including pressure pumping, coiled tubing and rental tools. The company is strongly committed to returning value to its shareholders through consistent dividend payments and share buybacks, making it an attractive choice for investors seeking steady returns.

