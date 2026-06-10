Venture Global vs. Cheniere Energy: Picking the Better LNG Play

Venture Global VG and Cheniere Energy LNG are both well-positioned to benefit from a key long-term energy trend: rising global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG). LNG is increasingly viewed as a bridge fuel for countries seeking to reduce coal and diesel consumption while maintaining energy security. Recent disruptions in the Middle East have further highlighted the strategic importance of LNG infrastructure and supply reliability. With that backdrop, let’s take a closer look at the fundamentals to determine which of these two LNG players may be the better investment opportunity right now.

The Case for Venture Global Stock

Venture Global is the more aggressive growth story. The company has built a vertically integrated LNG platform across production, transportation, shipping and regasification, with major Gulf Coast projects including Calcasieu Pass, Plaquemines, CP2 and CP3. Its modular “design one, build many” model is central to the bull case because it can shorten construction timelines and lower execution costs versus traditional LNG projects. The latest numbers support that argument: first-quarter revenues jumped 59% year over year to $4.6 billion, and the company exported a record 130 cargoes, more than double the year-ago level. Management also lifted 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $8.2-$8.5 billion.

The opportunity is large. Venture Global says it has 68 million tons per annum (“MTPA”)of capacity in operation or under construction, more than 52 MTPA of medium- and long-term offtake contracts, and about $137 billion of contracted third-party revenues. It is also targeting roughly 100 MTPA of total production capacity when current and planned projects are included. That gives VG a clear runway if LNG demand keeps rising in Europe, Asia and emerging markets. Long-term offtake agreements add visibility to future cash flows.

The challenge is that VG’s growth comes with many moving parts. Regulatory approvals, construction timing, supplier deliveries, tariffs and LNG price swings can all affect returns. Its balance sheet is also heavy. The company ended the first quarter with $1.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents, but net long-term debt stood at $36.5 billion, while capital expenditures were $3.2 billion. That spending may pay off, but it limits flexibility.

The Case for Cheniere Energy Stock

Cheniere looks less explosive, but more dependable. The company already has one of the largest LNG export platforms, with more than 53 MTPA of liquefaction capacity in operation, around 8 MTPA under construction and more than 40 MTPA in the regulatory process. Its first-quarter results were strong. Revenues reached $5.9 billion, adjusted EBITDA rose 25% year over year to $2.3 billion and distributable cash flow climbed 31% to about $1.7 billion. It also exported a quarterly record 187 cargoes.

The biggest advantage is contract quality. More than 95% of Cheniere’s LNG capacity is contracted for the next decade, giving the company better protection from spot-price weakness. Its destination-flexible U.S. cargoes have also become more valuable as Middle East disruptions remind buyers why supply security matters. Cheniere serves more than 35 long-term creditworthy counterparties and is working to commercialize capacity tied to Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi expansions.

Cheniere is not risk-free. LNG export projects require billions in capital, and a wave of new global supply could pressure future contract margins. U.S. permitting and export policy also remain important variables. Still, Cheniere has a more mature platform than VG and a clearer shareholder-return program. In the first quarter, it repurchased about 2.7 million shares for roughly $537 million, repaid about $253 million of debt and declared a 55.5-cent quarterly dividend.

Price Performance

Both stocks have performed well, but Vemture Global has been the bigger momentum name, almost doubling over the past six months. Cheniere has gained 25% over the same period. VG’s stronger rally reflects excitement around faster capacity growth, while Cheniere’s more measured advance fits its steadier, cash-flow-driven profile.

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Valuation

On a forward price-to-sales basis, VG trades at 1.73X versus Cheniere at 2.22X. This makes Venture Global cheaper. However, the discount partly reflects higher project, leverage and execution risk. Cheniere’s premium looks defensible because its cash flows are more contracted and its operating record is longer.

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Sales Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate points to 32% revenue growth for VG in 2026, followed by a 4% decline in 2027.

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For Cheniere, expected revenue growth is 11% in 2026 and 5% in 2027.

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VG offers the stronger near-term surge, but Cheniere shows the smoother two-year trend.

Conclusion

Both stocks carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which argues against an aggressive call on either name. Still, Cheniere Energy looks slightly better positioned right now. Venture Global has the faster growth story and cheaper valuation, but Cheniere’s scale, contract coverage, capital returns and steadier revenue outlook make it the more balanced LNG investment at this point.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.