Venture Global (VG) Price Target Increased by 20.53% to 13.74

The average one-year price target for Venture Global (NYSE:VG) has been revised to $13.74 / share. This is an increase of 20.53% from the prior estimate of $11.40 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $23.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.77% from the latest reported closing price of $16.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Venture Global. This is an decrease of 78 owner(s) or 23.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VG is 0.15%, an increase of 17.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 472,517K shares. The put/call ratio of VG is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allianz Asset Management holds 354,683K shares representing 72.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 6,280K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012K shares , representing an increase of 83.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VG by 44.58% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 5,412K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,672K shares , representing an increase of 13.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VG by 68.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,102K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,828K shares , representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VG by 73.81% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 4,963K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,744K shares , representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VG by 49.60% over the last quarter.

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