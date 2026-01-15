Venture Global Trims FY25 EBITDA Guidance Over LNG Price Fluctuations

Venture Global Inc. VG, a U.S.-based liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, has provided an update about its full-year operational and financial results in a recent 8-K filing. The company has trimmed its consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) guidance from the previously announced $6.35-$6.50 billion to $6.18-$6.24 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Venture Global exported a total of 128 cargoes from its LNG plants and recorded LNG sales of 478.3 trillion British thermal units (TBtu). The weighted average fixed liquefaction fee associated with the LNG sales was $5.15 per million British thermal units (MMBtu). VG has also mentioned that 38 cargoes were exported from its Calcasieu Pass facility, while 90 cargoes were shipped from the Plaquemines LNG facility.

VG mentioned that Henry Hub spot prices and international LNG price fluctuations affected the volumes and pricing of LNG cargos in the quarter. Furthermore, the company faced tight shipping conditions due to constraints in vessel availability in the Atlantic Basin, which affected its shipping schedules. Although the company highlighted that the impact of tight shipping conditions was partially offset by using owned and chartered vessels from its fleet, these factors are anticipated to have impacted its financial results in the fourth quarter.

The LNG company has stated that the forward pricing scenario related to these factors, including LNG pricing and the shipping conditions, recovered in February and March from year-end 2025 levels. This implies that the early 2026 market environment appears supportive of VG’s business, with the potential for higher realized margins. Venture Global shares have gained 7.3% since the announcement on Jan. 12, 2026.

