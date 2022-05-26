Venture Global to decide on Louisiana Plaquemines LNG phase 2 by year end

Adds details, background

May 26 (Reuters) - Venture Global LNG's chief executive said on Thursday that he expects the U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company to make a final decision to build the second phase of the Plaquemines LNG export plant in Louisiana before the end of the year.

"We have (the second phase) largely sold out already," Michael Sabel told Reuters, noting the company was already doing a "decent amount" of work on phase 2 as part of the first phase of the project.

Venture Global made a final investment decision (FID) on Wednesday to build the first phase at Plaquemines, the first U.S. LNG project to reach financial close since the company's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana in August 2019.

The FID came as LNG prices around the world have soared to meet growing demand in Asia and as European countries seek more fuel to help break dependence on Russian gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"In a very crowded global market ... (with) more than a dozen competitors in the (United States) that were here many years before us ... it's been all Venture Global (with) Calcasieu and Plaquemines," Sabel said.

Venture Global started early site work on Plaquemines, located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of New Orleans, in 2021.

"We believe that we have the lowest cost of liquefaction in the world," Sabel said, noting that since 2017, Venture Global has "won over 80% of the 20-year contracts in the United States and more than anybody else in the world."

"Ultimately, the customers decide" who offers the cheapest LNG, Sabel said.

Venture Global said it has 20-year agreements to sell LNG covering about 80% of the full 20-million tonnes per annum (MTPA) Plaquemines project.

Customers signed up to take LNG from the first 13.33-MTPA phase include units of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) 600028.SS, Shell PLC SHEL.L, Polish Oil and Gas Co (PGNiG) and Electricite de France EDF.PA.

Customers for the second phase include units of Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N, PETRONAS and New Fortress Energy Inc NFE.O.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

